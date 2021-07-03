Rebel protest in Kuttiyadi: CPM to demote MLA Kunhammed Kutty

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM is likely to take action against Kuttiyadi MLA KP Kunhammed Kutty for his ‘silent role’ in facilitating rebel protests against party decision during the recent assembly poll. A red-fortress of CPM, Kuttiady seat was given to the new found ally Kerala Congress (Mani) which diminished the chances of Kunhammed Kutty, the front-runner to become the candidate. After two open protests by party members, including local leaders, KC (M) returned the seat to CPM which saved the party from major squabble and Kunhammed Kutty became the candidate. The public protests had come as a shocker to CPM which reminisced of the rebel protest in Onchiyam which led to the formation of RMPI.

Sources indicated that Kunhammed Kutty, a member of Kozhikode district secretariat, will be demoted to district committee. Five or six leaders in Kuttiady, including Kuttiady local committee members K K Gireesh, K P Valsan, a district committee member and an area committee member will also face the music. The party district committee decision recommending disciplinary action was forwarded to the state committee. CPM central committee members A K Balan, Elamaram Kareem, MP, and others attended the meeting. The charge against Kunhammed Kutty is that ‘he kept a condemnable silence’ on the protests. But Kutty had come out in the open against the protests happened in March first week. The party is expected to execute the decision before the commencement of its conferences. Kunhammed Kutty wrested Kuttiyadi seat from UDF by a thin margin of 333 votes.

Demotion to district committee?

