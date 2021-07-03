SC woman's life story scoffs at 'Nellimaram' nostalgia of Malayalis

Amiya Meethal By

KOZHIKODE: 'Aa Nellimaram Pullanu' (That gooseberry tree is just a grass), the title of Rajani Palaambarambil's autobiography, itself scoffs at the progressive face of Kerala, which takes pride in its social revolutionary past.

The title attacks Malayali's nostalgic victory mood portrayed by none other than O N V Kurup through evergreen song 'Oru vattam koodiyennormakal...' in movie 'Chillu' in 1982.

"The triumph of the rebellious past of the state doesn't include the lives of Scheduled Castes. Hence, that was not our victory at all. For us, that gooseberry tree (symbolising social progress) is just a grass," says 48-year old Rajani belonging to the Pulaya community, who hails from Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam. Her autobiography will hit the market next week.

In the autobiography, Rajani recounts the trials and tribulations of an SC woman's life. Starting from the 1970s when the upper caste families betrayed their SC agriculture labourers by giving puramboke land without 'pattayam' (title deed) to allotting rooms in college hostels near unhygienic washrooms in the present times, the book reveals the continuing gross discrimination.

"Amid all these odds, I passed BA in 1996 and BEd in 2001. I could not complete my postgraduation following marriage. I haven't get a permanent job even now.

But people's response towards my plight is, 'You didn't get a job even with reservation?'. The society sees it as a mistake of mine," she lamented.

A widow and mother of two, Rajani had temporary jobs as SC promoter in tribal development department, in water authority and in civil supplies department. "Even for a guest teacher's job, high recommendation is needed," she said.

Her recalling the childhood experiences of sighting poisonous snakes in the folded cot as she woke up in the morning is shocking. "It was in such plots of land the SC people were living -- abandoned land on the sides of paddy fields which would be flooded in every rainy season. The flood would bring in poisonous reptiles to our house then," she told TNIE.

"Rajani's autobiography makes us realise with guilt the day-to-day struggles of an SC woman in Kerala," says Ajith M Pachanaadan in the book's preface.

Gooseberry Books is the publisher.