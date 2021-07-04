As Centre okays Covid jab for pregnant women, experts advise caution

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Ministry of Health has given the nod for expecting mothers to be vaccinated against Covid, the jury is still out on its possible impact on pregnancies. Even as the ministry finally gave its approval to the long-pending demand, experts have advised caution and recommended that ‘preferably’ the jab can be avoided in the first trimester of pregnancy, which is crucial to the formation of the foetus.

Studies reveal that pregnant women are highly vulnerable, and are also at increased risk of severe illness, from Covid. They are at a higher risk for preterm birth and may have higher risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, including neonatal morbidity. In the wake of high number of maternal deaths across the country during the second wave, doctors and NGOs had petitioned the Centre to open up vaccinations for expecting mothers.

“My cousin was seven months pregnant when she contracted Covid, first losing her baby, and then passing away herself. Now, I am in my second trimester and have spent anxious days wondering how to provide the best care for myself and my child. It is a huge relief now, with the government having opened up the facility for us. Those who are at high risk of contracting the illness can now make a decision,” said Reshma Mariam, an IT professional from Thiruvananthapuram. The Ministry of Health on Friday accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), after it was found that the vaccines are safe for expecting mothers. The ministry has said that the vaccination can be taken at any time during the pregnancy.

“Studies conducted and data on the safety of Covid vaccines for expecting mothers are limited. However, there is no doubt that the number of deaths during pregnancies was rising, due to the Covid variants. We have been recording the deaths, and compared to the first wave, so far, till two weeks ago, 37 maternal deaths took place in Kerala,” said Sareena Gilvas, a Thrissur-based gynaecologist.

“As of now, we still do not have studies that concretely prove the vaccines’ safety in pregnancies, but owing to the severity of Covid infections and high mortality rate, such a step was warranted. However, preferably, during the initial crucial phase of the pregnancy, that is during the first trimester when the foetus is formed, the jab can best be avoided,” said Sareena.

The ministry recommends that if the mother had already recovered from Covid, she should defer vaccination for 12 weeks from the infection, or four-eight weeks from recovery. In addition, if the mother contracts Covid during the course of the pregnancy, she should be vaccinated soon after delivery. Furthermore, the pregnancy status of women should be recorded in the adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) notification form, while reporting the AEFI cases.

All adverse events should be reported immediately on the CoWIN portal. “Many apprehensions regarding vaccine and its effect on babies and themselves still loom among expecting mothers . Regarding the debate on vaccines, earlier also, doubts had been raised on injecting live virus into their bodies in the case of Covishield vaccine, but experts have refuted such issues. Now, the Centre has given clearance for all the vaccines here,” said a gynaecologist based here.

