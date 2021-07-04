STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

As Centre okays Covid jab for pregnant women, experts advise caution

While the Ministry of Health  has given the nod for expecting mothers to be vaccinated against Covid, the jury is still out on its possible impact on pregnancies.

Published: 04th July 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

illus express

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Ministry of Health  has given the nod for expecting mothers to be vaccinated against Covid, the jury is still out on its possible impact on pregnancies. Even as the ministry finally gave its approval to the long-pending demand, experts have advised caution and recommended that ‘preferably’ the jab can be avoided in the first trimester of pregnancy, which is crucial to the formation of the foetus. 

Studies reveal that pregnant women are highly vulnerable, and are also at increased risk of severe illness, from Covid. They are at a higher risk for preterm birth and may have higher risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, including neonatal morbidity. In the wake of high number of maternal deaths across the country during the second wave, doctors and NGOs had petitioned the Centre to open up vaccinations for expecting mothers. 

“My cousin was seven months pregnant when she contracted Covid, first losing her baby, and then passing away herself. Now, I am in my second trimester and have spent anxious days wondering how to provide the best care for myself and my child. It is a huge relief now, with the government having opened up the facility for us. Those who are at high risk of contracting the illness can now make a decision,” said Reshma Mariam, an IT professional from Thiruvananthapuram. The  Ministry of Health on Friday accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), after it was found that the vaccines are safe for expecting mothers. The ministry has said that the vaccination can be taken at any time during the pregnancy. 

“Studies conducted and data on the safety of Covid vaccines for expecting mothers are limited. However, there is no doubt that the number of deaths during pregnancies was rising, due to the Covid variants. We have been recording the deaths, and compared to the first wave, so far, till two weeks ago, 37 maternal deaths took place in Kerala,” said  Sareena Gilvas, a Thrissur-based gynaecologist. 

“As of now, we still do not have studies that concretely prove the vaccines’ safety in pregnancies, but owing to the severity of Covid infections and high mortality rate, such a step was warranted. However, preferably, during the initial crucial phase of the pregnancy, that is during the first trimester when the foetus is formed, the jab can best be avoided,” said Sareena. 

The ministry recommends that if the mother had already recovered from Covid, she should defer vaccination for 12 weeks from the infection, or four-eight weeks from recovery. In addition, if the mother contracts Covid during the course of the pregnancy, she should be vaccinated soon after delivery. Furthermore, the pregnancy status of women should be recorded in the adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) notification form, while reporting the AEFI cases.

All adverse events should be reported immediately on the CoWIN portal. “Many apprehensions regarding vaccine and its effect on babies and themselves still loom among expecting mothers . Regarding the debate on vaccines, earlier also, doubts had been raised on injecting live virus into their bodies in the case of Covishield vaccine, but experts have refuted such issues. Now, the Centre has given clearance for all the vaccines here,” said a gynaecologist based here.

ADVERSE EVENTS SHOULD BE REPORTED ON COWIN
The pregnancy status of women should be recorded in the adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) notification form, while reporting the AEFI cases. All adverse events should be reported immediately on the CoWIN portal.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pregnant women COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp