Criminal cases involving gold smuggling rackets across Kerala to be probed

The move comes a few days after new DGP Anil Kant had said the police department would take the crimes related to gold smuggling incidents seriously. 

Published: 04th July 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ayanki, accused in Karipur gold smuggling case produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Kerala police have decided to probe all criminal cases linked with gold smuggling rackets across the state in the wake of the recent incidents of kidnapping and theft by quotation gangs in the Kozhikode airport gold smuggling case.

A Crime Branch team under Malappuram Crime Branch SP K V Santhosh will lead the investigations in detail. Conspiracy angles, theft, extortion and abduction cases will be looked into in detail. Anti-terrorism squad members may be roped in for the investigation. The move comes a few days after new DGP Anil Kant had said the police department would take the crimes related to gold smuggling incidents seriously. 

“Several such criminal cases have been reported from various parts of the state. Some of the cases went unreported as the victims failed to register complaints with the police. A gold carrier had recently filed a complaint before the Karipur police stating that a gang had kidnapped him from the airport premises during the day of Ramanattukkara accident. We will investigate such incidents,” said the Crime Branch SP. He said Crime Branch will work out a mechanism to end such criminal activities once and for all. 

