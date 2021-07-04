STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling case: ED moves SC against special court proceedings

The High Court had issued the order while quashing two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch in the case.

Published: 04th July 2021 06:27 AM

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File Photo | PTI)

By   P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court challenging High Court’s order permitting Ernakulam Special Court to look into the records and other materials collected by the Crime Branch in the case against ‘unnamed officers’ of ED based on the revelation by Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused persons in the gold smuggling case, stating that the ED officers had forced them to give statement against Kerala Chief Minister. 

The High Court had issued the order while quashing two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch in the case. The High Court had observed that “while interdicting the police from conducting the investigation, the interest of justice requires that the special judge be permitted to look into the materials collected by the Crime Branch, treating it as the information, so as to decide whether it is expedient to conduct an inquiry.”

The Special Leave Petition filed by ED stated that once the High Court had quashed the FIR and further proceedings finding it illegal, it could not have directed the materials collected pursuant to such illegal FIR and investigation to be looked into by the Special Court for the purpose of deciding as to whether an enquiry under Section 340 CrPC is warranted or not. Besides, the  FIRs registered against the ED officer in the gold smuggling case is nothing but a vexatious attempt to interfere with the statutory functions of the ED. 

