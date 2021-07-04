Kerala embarks on key technological transformation in higher edu sector

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The teaching-learning process in the state’s higher educational institutions is set to turn digital with the adoption of a Learning Management System (LMS). The technological transformation will be facilitated by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the newly set up Digital University.

LMS is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, automation and delivery of educational courses and training programmes. It is widely used in educational institutions abroad and also in engineering colleges and polytechnics in the state. Now, arts and science colleges will also be brought under its ambit.

Infrastructure creation for the digitisation of higher educational institutions is part of 100-day programme announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.As a follow-up of the announcement, a meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister R Bindu has set up an expert committee for its speedy implementation.

“The expert committee will oversee the setting up of LMS platform in all institutions and arrange training for teachers and students.Simultaneously, digital devices and internet connectivity for students will also be ensured,” the Higher Education Minister said. The Minister underscored that bridging the digital divide was an important task while undertaking the technological transformation.

“Over 300 higher educational institutions need to come under LMS that operates through the Moodle open source platform.This is a very expensive proposition if done institution-wise. By centralising the system and taking care of the server and other requirements in association with the State Data Centre, we can make it cost effective. Institutions will need to only have the basic facilities at their end,” KSHEC vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal told TNIE.

The LMS system will be operated through smart classrooms in colleges and universities. Arrangements will be made so that students can connect from various locations to the smart classroom through digital devices when the learning has to go into online mode. This will be helpful on occasions such as the pandemic-induced lockdown.

“There will be a set digital portfolio and teachers can use various tools from it for the teaching process. The advantage of using such digital tools is that the creative involvement of students can be ensured. Also, the level of comprehension of students can also be easily evaluated. This will make the entire process interactive,” Gurukkal said. The LMS implementation process in higher educational institutions is set to be completed within 100 days at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

He added that around 2,000 teachers have been trained as part of the digital transformation process.

Trainers’ training will be imparted for another 800 teachers who will in turn provide training to their peers in LMS. Meanwhile, institutions have been asked to address the lack of digital devices among students. Various proposals, such as creating a pool of digital devices that can be borrowed by the needy students, have also been mooted.

Added advantages of LMS

Performance of students and teachers in the teaching-learning process to be recorded

Facilitates collaborative learning among students through small study groups

Ensures openness and transparency in the internal evaluation process

Improvement of quality through peer pressure among teachers and students