Kodakara heist: Surendran unlikely to appear before probe team on Tuesday

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran has hinted that he is unlikely to appear before the crime branch in the Kodakara money heist probe. The crime branch has served notice to Surendran to appear at Thrissur police club on July 6.

“I was asked to appear to register the witness account. It is not mandatory to appear on the specific day,” said Surendran at a press conference here on Saturday. Further, he said that BJP state committee meeting has also been scheduled on Tuesday.But he stopped short of unequivocally saying that he would not appear.

“The party is yet to take a decision to appear or not,” he said. Surendran alleged that he had been summoned to divert attention from the gold smuggling issue. “The ruling CPM is in the dock after the key accused in the gold smuggling case - Arjun Ayanki - deposed Kodi Suni’s name. Hence the probe is pointing to the doorstep of CPM. To divert attention, a notice has been served to me now,” he said.

‘Govt hushing up Covid deaths’

The BJP state chief came down heavily on the state government for hushing up Covid death statistics. “It will lead to families losing the compensatory amount announced by the Centre for the kin of Covid deceased. This is violation of human rights. Why the number 1 government is hushing up data if it has nothing to hide,” he asked. Surendran also criticised the government and state for exacting vengeance on Kitex.