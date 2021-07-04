STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSU to resume production of Jawan rum 

 Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, a public sector undertaking of the state government, will resume production of popular liquor brand, Jawan rum, on Monday.

wine, alcohol, liquor

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, a public sector undertaking of the state government, will resume production of popular liquor brand, Jawan rum, on Monday. The production was stopped recently after three officials were involved in a scam related to illegal sale of extra-neutral alcohol. 

Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) managing director Yogesh Gupta on Saturday said that production would resume on Monday after appointing a new general manager and chemist. The KSBC has suspended three officials - general manager Alex P Abraham, personnel manager Hashim and production manager Megha Murali. They have also been named as accused in the case.

