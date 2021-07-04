Traders to shut shops in protest against Covid curbs

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Shops and establishments under the leadership of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi will be closed on Tuesday demanding permission to open shops on all days. Traders will also observe fast from 10am to 5pm in 25,000 spots across the state, including the Secretariat, in compliance with the Covid norms.

A decision regarding this was taken at the state secretariat meeting held in Kozhikode. The organisation has urged the government to allow all shops to open on all days.

“The traders are facing a severe financial crisis as the shops have been closed for a month and a half now. All shops in the state will remain closed from 6am to 6pm on Tuesday if we are not allowed to operate in compliance with Covid norms. We will hold indefinite strike if our demands are not met,” said KVVES state president T Nasiruddin.