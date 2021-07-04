STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance orders verification of complainant who accused KPCC chief of corruption

Prasanth Babu has alleged that Sudhakaran had indulged in financial malpractices during the construction of the District Congress Committee office and acquired disproportionate assets.

Published: 04th July 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 05:26 PM

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance director has ordered a quick verification against KPCC president K Sudhakaran based on a complaint lodged by his former driver, Prasanth Babu.

He has alleged that Sudhakaran had indulged in financial malpractices during the construction of the District Congress Committee (DCC) office and acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance director DGP Sudesh Kumar ordered a probe into the charges and directed a vigilance team to submit a report soon. The preliminary probe will be mainly to check whether there is any veracity in the complaint by Prasanth Babu and further investigation will be decided based on the preliminary report.

The complaint was lodged at a time when Sudhakaran and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had locked horns over past incidents that occurred during their college days. The complaint pointed out that Sudhakaran had indulged in financial malpractices in connection with the construction of a DCC office at Kannur and misappropriation of funds from K Karunakaran trust.

