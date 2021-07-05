STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student moves Kerala HC against govt decision not to grant grace marks in SSLC, Plus Two exams

The govt took the decision not to award grace marks to students who had participated in various extra-curricular activities as schools had remained closed during the academic year due to the pandemic

Published: 05th July 2021 02:53 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Class 10 student, who was in the Scouts and Guides division and received the 'Rajya Puraskar' 2021 award, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the state government's decision not to grant grace marks to SSLC and Plus Two students this year.

The government has taken the decision not to award grace marks in SSLC and Plus Two to students who had participated in various extra-curricular activities like Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadet (SPC), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Junior Red Cross (JRC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) considering schools had remained closed during the academic year 2020-2021 due to the pandemic.

The petition was filed by Fazeeh Rahman, a Class 10 student of PTMHS Kodiyathur, Kozhikode, represented by his father Sidheeque Madathil, Mukkam, Kozhikode. The petition was filed through Advocate Manas P Hameed.

The petition stated that the Scouts and Guides, SPC, NCC, and JRC have joined hands with the authorities to contain the COVID pandemic. They played a crucial role in services to the needy people during the lockdowns in the wake of a national crisis that emerged as a result of the pandemic. With full of patriotism for serving the nation, they offered their services in this difficult situation to save the lives of many people.

The petitioner pointed out that since the lockdown was imposed, the students through these organisations distributed cooked meals and dry rations to the helpless and needy. When people decided not to come outside their homes due to fear of COVID and to prevent its spread, the students in these organisations assisted the downtrodden and poorer sections of society. They collected and distributed sanitizers, masks and hand wash. Further, they conducted many mass awareness campaigns regarding face masks and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of pandemic. They also arranged blood donation camps.

Hence, the decision of the government is arbitrary and unsustainable, the petition said. The petitioner also sought a directive to the state government to consider all the representations and complaints against the decision. 

