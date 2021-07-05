Vigilance probe a damp squib, will quit politics if charge proved: KPCC president K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress president K Sudhakaran has termed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption probe against him a 'damp squib'. He challenged the LDF government to prove the allegations. Sudhakaran said if there's an iota of truth in the allegations raised against him by his former temporary driver, he will quit politics. Sudhakaran was speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Monday.

A day after the vigilance ordered a quick probe against Sudhakaran based on a complaint lodged by the driver alleging misappropriation of funds mobilised by the party, he maintained that Prasanth Babu was not his permanent driver. Sudhakaran said that when his permanent driver could not come, Prasanth Babu used to work as his driver. Casting serious aspersions against him and the CPM leadership, Sudhakaran alleged that he was not a trustworthy person and had several cases against him for promising jobs by taking money from job aspirants.

"I am ready to face any probe including a CBI probe. The vigilance case is politically motivated. The person who has lodged a complaint against me is not a trustworthy person and he had even tried to kill me with the connivance of the CPM. I have never taken money for even a cup of tea from the funds towards the K Karunakaran Trust. You ask anyone in the Gulf countries, I have never sought funds from the Malayalis there for the construction of the Kannur District Congress Committee office," said Sudhakaran.