STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vigilance probe a damp squib, will quit politics if charge proved: KPCC president K Sudhakaran

"I am ready to face any probe including a CBI probe. The vigilance case is politically motivated," said Sudhakaran

Published: 05th July 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress president K Sudhakaran has termed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption probe against him a 'damp squib'. He challenged the LDF government to prove the allegations. Sudhakaran said if there's an iota of truth in the allegations raised against him by his former temporary driver, he will quit politics. Sudhakaran was speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Monday.

ALSO READ: Vigilance orders quick probe against K Sudhakaran, Congress cries foul

A day after the vigilance ordered a quick probe against Sudhakaran based on a complaint lodged by the driver alleging misappropriation of funds mobilised by the party, he maintained that Prasanth Babu was not his permanent driver. Sudhakaran said that when his permanent driver could not come, Prasanth Babu used to work as his driver. Casting serious aspersions against him and the CPM leadership, Sudhakaran alleged that he was not a trustworthy person and had several cases against him for promising jobs by taking money from job aspirants.

"I am ready to face any probe including a CBI probe. The vigilance case is politically motivated. The person who has lodged a complaint against me is not a trustworthy person and he had even tried to kill me with the connivance of the CPM. I have never taken money for even a cup of tea from the funds towards the K Karunakaran Trust. You ask anyone in the Gulf countries, I have never sought funds from the Malayalis there for the construction of the Kannur District Congress Committee office," said Sudhakaran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Kerala congress
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp