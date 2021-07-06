Cadre resentment prompts Kerala BJP to undertake grassroots level revamp

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resentment among the BJP's grassroots level workers following the recent poll debacle and their lukewarm response to the recent call for a series of agitations seems to have prompted the state leadership to undertake immediate corrective measures.

The BJP's state office bearer's meeting held in Kasaragod on Tuesday has pointed towards the need for a much-needed overhaul of the party's rank and file. Briefing reporters after the meeting, BJP state president K Surendran said teams of state office bearers led by five senior leaders would fan across all assembly constituencies for direct interaction with the cadres. General secretaries MT Ramesh, George Kurien, C Krishnakumar, P Sudheer, and vice president AN Radhakrishnan would lead the teams.

"The aim of the exercise is to prepare a detailed master plan for increasing the mass base of the party. A thorough revamp of the party machinery from the grassroots level will be carried out," Surendran said.

According to sources, the immediate writing on the wall was the tepid response of BJP, Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha cadres to the party's call for a series of agitations on July 2, 3 and 4. Though a massive agitation was planned, the state leadership was in for a shock as not even two protests could be held in each assembly constituency. The failure of the agitation was indicative of the resentment among the cadres. Pre-empting the possibility of dissident leaders spelling trouble for the state leadership by mobilising the disgruntled party workers, Surendran waved the sword of 'discipline' at them. He reminded the state leadership meeting that BJP was no Congress and that strict action will be taken against dissidents.

Mounting criticism

However, that did not deter leaders from the rival factions to unleash a barrage of criticism against the state leadership. While a section of the leaders pointed out the leadership's failure in ensuring the support of Ezhava, SC/ST and Christian communities in the election, another section demanded a detailed financial audit of the election funds in the wake of the black money allegations.

Surendran's tall claim of winning 35 seats in the assembly election and thereby capturing power galvanised opponents against the BJP, rival factions pointed out. Offering candidature only to those loyal to the official faction and efforts to frustrate and flush out dissident leaders were also raised in the meeting.

A section of the leaders even demanded the state leadership to step aside if it continues to promote factionalism. According to party sources, Surendran has reportedly assured a section of disgruntled leaders that state office bearers would listen to their grievances. The state leadership is also reportedly planning to give befitting responsibilities to leaders who have been kept away from party posts as part of mollifying them.