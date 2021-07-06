Govt stalls separate probes into tree-felling incidents

Shan A S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered to stall individual investigations by various government departments on controversial tree-felling episodes in the state and directed them to relay their findings to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith. The decision came amid reports that there was a lack of cohesion among various departments on holding the probe on an incident that had put the government in a tight spot. The government had earlier formed an SIT, consisting of officers from the Forest, Vigilance and Police Crime Branch departments, to probe all the aspects of the incidents that led to the felling of trees worth crores.

The Crime Branch ADGP had recently apprised the government through the State Police Chief that some of the departments were unwilling to share information. He had also conveyed that some of the departments were conducting their own inquiry and it would prove to be counter-productive and tarnish the reputation of the SIT probe.

Sources said the main complaint that the police chief had raised with the government was regarding the Forest and Revenue Departments. The police chief had also requested the government to make available all the inquiry reports that have been prepared by the departments. As per the order, departments have been barred from conducting inquiries on their own.

They have also been asked to return the inquiry reports they have compiled so far to the SIT. On top of that, the departments have been instructed to conduct further inquiries only at the behest of the SIT. The decision to appoint a police officer as the SIT head had raised a few eyebrows as a section of IAS officers felt that the move was a shift from the usual practice and belittled the prominence of the bureaucrats.

