Kerala: Three friends drown, one rescued after boat capsizes in Konthuruthy lake

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tragedy struck four friends who were out in a fiber boat for a ride on Konthuruthy lake on Monday evening. The Boat was caught in the wind and capsized near Kundanoor-Thevara bridge resulting in the death of three.

The deceased were identified as Ashna Nawas,22, Adil Nawas, 18, and Ebin Paul, 20. Ashna and Adil were siblings and children of Nawas and Shamila Nawas, Beena Manzil of Peringattuparambu in Nettoor while Ebin Paul was son of Paul M A and Honey Paul of Manalil House, Thevara, Konthuruthy. Police said the fourth person identified as Praveen K J, 22, of Kalathil Parambu, Konthuruthy managed to stay afloat and was saved by the locals.

He has been admitted to a private hospital at Nettoor.

Police said the incident occurred around 4 pm when the four were proceeding to Konthuruthy in the fibre boat from Nettoor. The small boat lost its balance as heavy winds blew and capsized. Ashna was a BEd student of BEd National College at Perumbavoor while her younger brother Adil was studying in Plus two at Government GHSS Thirounithura.

Ebin Paul was doing his BA in English at St Paul's College in Kalamassery. Praveen is a graduate student.

Police said the boat had the capacity to carry only two persons. As per the details, Praveen and Ebin came to Nettoor in the boat to collect a cake made by Ashna. However, the four decided to go on a boat ride to Konthuruthy.

"My daughter saw the four on the boat as she was standing infront of the house and watering the plant. She shouted for help when she saw the boat overturned. Immediately people went in other boats to the spot but could only save one person," said Felix N J, a local resident.

He said it was in a search conducted by fire force and the locals that the bodies of the three were fished out of the waters. The bodies were shifted to the government general hospital for post-mortem.