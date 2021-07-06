STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lifestyle changes lead to several health issues 

 Changes in active lifestyle brought about by the pandemic have resulted in severe health issues in many people.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Changes in active lifestyle brought about by the pandemic have resulted in severe health issues in many people. The impact of the virus has been felt even by those who have not been infected by it, as fitness regimens and workout timetables have gone into a tailspin.

According to experts, to a certain extent, cardiac and liver issues are directly associated with lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic. 

Reduction in physical activities and drastic changes in normal routine over the past one year, redefining leisure, social activity and education, have significantly affected all of us mentally and physically. These have also resulted in irregular food habits and increased consumption of drugs among many people, say doctors.

Severe ailments including cardiac and liver complications,  hypertension and diabetes, are linked to lifestyle changes. “During the pandemic period, we have come across many patients in the initial stages of hypertension and diabetes, some just in their thirties. Several cases of cardiac issues have also been seen during this period. If a balanced diet and workout regimen are not followed, this would worsen for the patients in the future,” said a cardiologist based in Alappuzha.

“The lack of physical activity has affected individuals more than one can imagine. Those who engaged in daily exercise as well as other sports, are now slowly getting addicted to drugs and smoking, which were not part of their lives earlier. At least some focus on daily physical exercises and group activities, which take their mind off bad habits. The lockdown has seriously affected their health with irregular sleep, changes in food habits, and sometimes even depression. Many cases of cardiac, liver and lung damage have been reported, irrespective of age group,” said Dr Joseph M A, senior physiotherapist based in Kochi.

“Many, are frustrated as they are unable to resume life as it was earlier. The important thing is that they should move forward step by step,” said Joseph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp