Lifestyle changes lead to several health issues 

KOCHI: Changes in active lifestyle brought about by the pandemic have resulted in severe health issues in many people. The impact of the virus has been felt even by those who have not been infected by it, as fitness regimens and workout timetables have gone into a tailspin.

According to experts, to a certain extent, cardiac and liver issues are directly associated with lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic.



Reduction in physical activities and drastic changes in normal routine over the past one year, redefining leisure, social activity and education, have significantly affected all of us mentally and physically. These have also resulted in irregular food habits and increased consumption of drugs among many people, say doctors.

Severe ailments including cardiac and liver complications, hypertension and diabetes, are linked to lifestyle changes. “During the pandemic period, we have come across many patients in the initial stages of hypertension and diabetes, some just in their thirties. Several cases of cardiac issues have also been seen during this period. If a balanced diet and workout regimen are not followed, this would worsen for the patients in the future,” said a cardiologist based in Alappuzha.

“The lack of physical activity has affected individuals more than one can imagine. Those who engaged in daily exercise as well as other sports, are now slowly getting addicted to drugs and smoking, which were not part of their lives earlier. At least some focus on daily physical exercises and group activities, which take their mind off bad habits. The lockdown has seriously affected their health with irregular sleep, changes in food habits, and sometimes even depression. Many cases of cardiac, liver and lung damage have been reported, irrespective of age group,” said Dr Joseph M A, senior physiotherapist based in Kochi.

“Many, are frustrated as they are unable to resume life as it was earlier. The important thing is that they should move forward step by step,” said Joseph.