More delay likely for film shooting in Kerala to go on floors

KOCHI: With the government making it quite clear that the unlock process will be set into motion only after the test positivity rate(TPR) comes down appreciably, the cinema fraternity will have to wait a while before shooting resumes. Though the office-bearers of various film bodies in Kerala have called upon the government to allow resumption of shooting schedules with limited number of crew members, the officials concerned have advised the government to take a decision only when there is a marked decline in Covid cases. For the past few days, the state’s TPR has remained at over 10%.

“We cannot put pressure on the government at this juncture. Health experts have forecast a possible third wave. Hence, we need to be cautious,” said Kerala Film Producers’ Association president Rejaputhra Renjith.He said that even the producers are not in a hurry to start the filming of new movies as they are not sure that theatres will reopen anytime soon. “Without theatres opening, most of the producers don’t want to release their movies. Except for those producers, who are planning OTT releases, others think that they will wait till official decision comes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj-starrer ‘Bhramam’, which had already completed its Kerala schedule, had its remaining portions shot at Puducherry. Almost 90 per cent of the film was completed in Kochi before the second wave. “In Puducherry, shooting is permitted. The tail-end portion of the film, which is directed by cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, has to be shot in a location outside the state . Hence, the producers have decided to complete the film,” he said.

New movies

On Monday, director Jeethu Joseph announced his new movie ‘12th man’ with superstar Mohanlal in the lead. The film, according to its makers, can be completed even with the Covid protocol in place. “The story revolves around a resort and does not require many location shifts. The producers and crew members are all set to shoot the film once the government gives the nod,” said a source close to the Production House.

Another movie, ‘Bro daddy’, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to go on the floors once the lockdown restrictions are eased. Bro Daddy will also have Mohanlal in the lead. Meanwhile, Mammootty is expected to restart filming of his movie -- ‘Bheeshmaparvam’.