Sub-judge facing HC inquiry over social media comments resigns

KOCHI: Perumbavoor Sub-Judge S Sudeep, who is facing action by the Kerala High Court over his comments on several issues including the Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court on social media, has chosen to quit. Sudeep is popular on cyberspace for his posts — laced with satire — on social issues.

The inquiry by the High Court had found his social media engagement to be a violation of guidelines set for judicial officers and had served him notice seeking reasons for not terminating him.

“I quit today and submitted a one-line resignation letter. I am obliged to the system that has provided me the opportunity for 19 long years of service. Thanking all who have shed light on my path,” said Sudeep in a Facebook post on Monday. The High Court panel had found that he violated the memo issued in 2017 restraining judicial officers from making comments on sensitive matters on social media.

Sudeep confirmed that he submitted the resignation before the High Court, but declined to comment on the disciplinary proceedings. The High Court had earlier withheld his three increments as part of the disciplinary action. In an earlier Facebook post, Sudeep had said though he had attended the interview for the promotion as a district judge, the result went against him. “About 50 of my subordinates were promoted as district judges,” he wrote.