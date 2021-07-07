Gold smuggling: Customs impounds car, records statements of four

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Customs officials in Kasaragod recorded the statements of four suspects and impounded a car used by Arjun Ayanki in connection with the Karipur gold smuggling case.The officials said they took the statement of K Vikas, owner of the hatchback allegedly used as an escort vehicle by Ayanki’s gang on June 21 when a road accident at Ramanattukara blew the lid off the two gold smuggling rackets.

Vikas, a native of Udinoor in Kasaragod district, reportedly told the customs officials that he had no direct connection with Ayanki, but he pledged his car with the alleged kingpin for Rs 2 lakh when he ran into financial trouble. Ayanki is a former DYFI member. The customs officials also took the statements of Sarin K of Kozhummal in Karivellur, Adarsh P of Eachur in Kannur, and Christopher C J of Thimiri in Cheemeni panchayat in Kasaragod district.

According to their statements, Vikas and Christopher gave the car to Sarin, who in turn gave the car to Adarsh. Officials said Adarsh connected Vikas to Ayanki.Vikas reportedly told the customs officials that he pledged the car with Ayanki for Rs 2 lakh but by May, he repaid around Rs 1.3 lakh and wanted the car back.

On June 22, a day after the Ramanattukara accident, Adarsh called Vikas to take back the car, the statement said. “We will be verifying their statements to see if they had any direct links to the gold smuggling gangs. We have also asked for the CDRs (call detail records) of the four persons,” said an investigating official.

They would be arrested if the investigation links them to the smugglers.

SHAFI LIKELY TO APPEAR FOR QUIZZING TODAY

Kochi: Mohammad Shafi, who was convicted in RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan murder case, is likely to appear for interrogation at Customs office as part of Karipur gold smuggling case on Wednesday. Shafi was summoned to appear for interrogation after the carrier of the seized 2.3 kg of gold revealed Shafi’s involvement to the Customs. Shafi is currently out on parole after being convicted for 12 years’ imprisonment in the TP murder case. According to Customs officials, as Shafi is out on parole, he cannot abscond, which will be against parole conditions.