Kerala all set to resume bus services to Karnataka from July 12 amid easing of lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is all set to resume inter-state bus services to Karnataka. Transport Minister Antony Raju said the state was ready to resume bus services between Kerala and Karnataka from July 12, considering the easing of lockdown restrictions in both states.

Ticket booking will start only after getting a positive response from Karnataka, said the minister. The services will fully comply with COVID protocols.

To begin with, only limited services, based on passenger demand, will start through the Kozhikode and Kasaragod routes. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will also operate only through the same routes.

However, services through the Palakkad-Salem route will not be resumed immediately as the Tamil Nadu government denied permission, said the minister. Tamil Nadu extended the lockdown till July 12 while Karnataka demanded a COVID-19 negative certificate or at least a single dose vaccination certificate for entering the state from Kerala.