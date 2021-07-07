STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala brings more local bodies under Covid curbs

In effect, 175 local bodies across the state would be under triple lockdown, compared to 24 as per the earlier classification.

Covid Andhra testing vaccination

Image for Representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With weekend restrictions proving ineffective in bringing down new Covid cases, the state government on Tuesday imposed curbs in more local bodies by revising the categorisation on the basis of test positivity rate (TPR). From Wednesday, triple lockdown will be imposed in local bodies where the TPR is above 15%. Earlier, this limit was above 30%. Local bodies with a TPR of less than 5% will be category A, while areas having TPR between 5% and 10% will be classified as category B. Local bodies with TPR between 10% and 15% will be category C.

In effect, 175 local bodies across the state would be under triple lockdown, compared to 24 as per the earlier classification. Similarly, areas classified as category C, with stricter curbs, have more than doubled to 362 from 152. Under the new classification, there will be 82 local bodies under category A, down from 313 earlier, and 415 under category B. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

It’s pertinent to note that the change in strategy comes at a time when the state’s TPR — hovering above 10% — is among the highest in the country, prompting the Union health ministry to send teams to monitor the situation. On Tuesday, the state reported 14,373 more positive cases, while the recoveries stood at 10,751. “It is necessary to bring down the TPR, but at the same time, the government also has to consider people’s livelihood issues.

The re-categorisation of local bodies is part of the scientific method to control the pandemic,” said Dr Mohammed Asheel, a member of the Covid core committee. The government also eased restrictions further in areas where the positivity rate is below 10%. The review meeting also decided to allow gyms to open and hotels and restaurants to offer home delivery and takeaway facilities till 9.30pm in local bodies under category A and B.

Gyms, indoor games allowed in category  A and B with only 20 persons at a time

Gyms in category A and B will be allowed to operate without air-conditioning and indoor games without close physical contact. However, only 20 persons would be allowed at a time, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. Accommodation facilities in tourist centres will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday by following the standard operating procedures of the Union health ministry and ministry of tourism. However, entry will be for visitors who carry RT-PCR negative certificates or those who have taken two doses of vaccination. No crowding shall be allowed in these locations.

The statement said more easing of restrictions will be considered only after the TPR comes down. As per the statement, the chief minister has directed the health department to increase the number of Covid tests. He said a new system will be put in place to ensure that vaccination certificates issued to expats will carry the Indian government’s seal and the batch number of vaccines taken. The meeting also called for an intervention to contain the spread in tribal settlements in Kasaragod. The medical education department has been asked to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in medical college canteens.

