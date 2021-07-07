Kozhikode: Mentally-ill woman sexually abused

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Chevayur police arrested two youths for allegedly sexually abusing a mentally-challenged girl at Chevayur here on Tuesday. The arrested persons are Gopish, 38, of Malayadiyattummal, house and Muhammed Shameer, 32, of Melepoolora house.

The police have launched search for another youth Lindesh who is also involved in the crime. According to the police, the 21-year-old woman had ventured out of her house on Sunday evening. The accused persons befriended her and took her to a bus parked at Kottamparambil where she was abused by the trio on Monday night.