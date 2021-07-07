Order on postings in schools issued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has issued an order regarding the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools. A total of 2,828 teachers and lab assistants who had received appointment orders earlier and 888 aspirants who received advice from PSC will benefit from the order.Teachers and lab assistants who have been appointed can join duty from July 15, a release from General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office said.

The break-up of the 2,828 staff are as follows: Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSST) - Junior (579), HSST Senior (18), Lab Assistant (224), Vocational Higher Secondary Teachers (3), High School Teachers (501), UP School Teacher (513), LP School Teachers (709) and other teaching posts (281). The 888 staff who have been given PSC advice comprises High School Teacher (213), UP School Teacher (116), LP School Teacher (369) and other teaching posts (190).