Rahul Gandhi gives Congress nod to form 51-member committees

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi, MP, has given green signal to state Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, to form 51-member committees as part of revamping the party at the state and district levels. When Sudhakaran called on Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, the latter was keen to know whether there was any dissent in avoiding the existing jumbo committee. The immediate priority before Sudhakaran is to bring in 14 DCC presidents at the earliest.

This is the first time, ever since the working presidents were appointed that they were being included in decision-making processes. Sudhakaran, who came to the national capital for the first time after he had taken over the mantle of the party, gave a slew of proposals before Rahul, including launching a political school and bringing in ayalkoottam committees having 30 families under the DCCs.

He told TNIE that his first priority is to strengthen the party by bringing in a vibrant team of DCC presidents where merit alone will be the criterion. “Rahul Gandhi expressed happiness in the way in which things are going,” said Sudhakaran.

Unlike last time, legislators and MPs will not be appointed as DCC presidents as full-time responsibility is required to revive the party. At the last high-powered Political Affairs Committee meeting, Sudhakaran had informed of appointing three regional level panels to probe into poll drubbing. The leaders to be included in these panels have also been finalised which has got the nod from Rahul.