STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi gives Congress nod to form 51-member committees

This is the first time, ever since the working presidents were appointed that they were being included in decision-making processes. 

Published: 07th July 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| AP)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi, MP, has given green signal to state Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, to form 51-member committees as part of revamping the party at the state and district levels. When Sudhakaran called on Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, the latter was keen to know whether there was any dissent in avoiding the existing jumbo committee. The immediate priority before Sudhakaran is to bring in 14 DCC presidents at the earliest.

This is the first time, ever since the working presidents were appointed that they were being included in decision-making processes. Sudhakaran, who came to the national capital for the first time after he had taken over the mantle of the party, gave a slew of proposals before Rahul, including launching a political school and bringing in ayalkoottam committees having 30 families under the DCCs.

He told TNIE that his first priority is to strengthen the party by bringing in a vibrant team of DCC presidents where merit alone will be the criterion. “Rahul Gandhi expressed happiness in the way in which things are going,” said Sudhakaran.

Unlike last time, legislators and MPs will not be appointed as DCC presidents as full-time responsibility is required to revive the party. At the last high-powered Political Affairs Committee meeting, Sudhakaran had informed of appointing three regional level panels to probe into poll drubbing. The leaders to be included in these panels have also been finalised which has got the nod from Rahul. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi K Sudhakaran Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp