Six-month-old with spinal muscular atrophy seeks financial assistance

MALAPPURAM: A day after reports appeared that K18 crore was raised through crowdfunding for a one-and-a-half-year-old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), another family has sought financial assistance for treating their six-month-old son, who is also suffering from the same disease.Imran, who hails from Perinthalmanna, is currently under treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College.

According to Imran’s father Arif, the infant was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder when he was just 35 days old. Arif said they require K18 crore to purchase the life-saving medicine for the child.



“My son has been spending most of his days on ventilator support. The doctors say he requires the medicine immediately. It is my humble request that everyone donate some amount for my son’s treatment,” Arif said.

Politicians and close friends have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the cause. On Monday, K18 crore was mobilised through crowdfunding for the treatment of Muhammed. Thousands pooled in money from across the globe for the child’s treatment.

Name: Arif

Bank: Federal Bank

A/C number: 16320100118821

Branch: Mankada

IFSC code: FDRL0001632

Google Pay: 8075 393 563

Contact number: 8075 393 563