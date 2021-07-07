Traders’ community walks a tight rope

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the past week, two traders have died by suicide unable to survive the tough times brought on by Covid which has struck down their livelihood. Among the major casualties of the pandemic, the traders’ community has been forced to navigate the tumultuous times without any means to livelihood.

According to various traders’ bodies, Nirmal Chandran’s is a life that could have been saved if the state had a system in place to protect the livelihood of the traders who have been forced into this state for no fault of theirs.

“We have been airing this issue for the past several months. Traders find it hard to survive through the crisis. Except for those selling essentials, most shops have remained closed for the past 15 months,” said S S Manoj, secretary of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. On top of that, their loans are being classified as nonperforming assets. The death of Nirmal, who owned Maya Sounds at Murinjapalam, was preceded by the suicide of a goldsmith from Thiruvananthapuram.

Nirmal’s family has responded by saying that he worried about the mounting debts. After the shop could not be opened due to the pandemic, he tried to live by venturing into the poultry business, said Manoj, who knew him. Like the Covid second wave, their ‘wave’ has only begun, Manoj pointed out. Providing financial assistance, loans at lower rates, allowing businesses to function following Covid norms and reinstating the CIBIL score of the traders as on February 28, 2020, that is before the coronavirus outbreak, are some of the demands of the traders’ body.

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has also said that the suicides reflect poorly on the state which is supposed to extend a helping hand. “Even after opening up, dining isn’t allowed in restaurants. At least 25% dining can be allowed while following the Covid protocol.

The car-dining facility has been started by KTDC. But what about small restaurants and hoteliers who don’t have a car park?” asked KHRA general secretary G Jayapal. “Not everyone is adept at tying up with e-commerce operators. Only extended timings for all businesses and remaining open on all days will help reduce crowding,” he said. Dr Gopikumar P, state secretary, Indian Medical Association, said that businesses and other sectors can be gradually opened if the public followed a responsible behaviour.