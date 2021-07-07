STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Traders’ community walks a tight rope

  Over the past week, two traders have died by suicide unable to survive the tough times brought on by Covid which has struck down their livelihood.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Shops remaining closed in Kochi on Tuesday as part of the strike announced by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi | A Sanesh

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the past week, two traders have died by suicide unable to survive the tough times brought on by Covid which has struck down their livelihood. Among the major casualties of the pandemic, the traders’ community has been forced to navigate the tumultuous times without any means to livelihood.

According to various traders’ bodies, Nirmal Chandran’s is a life that could have been saved if the state had a system in place to protect the livelihood of the traders who have been forced into this state for no fault of theirs.

“We have been airing this issue for the past several months. Traders find it hard to survive through the crisis. Except for those selling essentials, most shops have remained closed for the past 15 months,” said S S Manoj, secretary of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. On top of that, their loans are being classified as nonperforming assets. The death of Nirmal, who owned Maya Sounds at Murinjapalam, was preceded by the suicide of a goldsmith from Thiruvananthapuram.

Nirmal’s family has responded by saying that he worried about the mounting debts. After the shop could not be opened due to the pandemic, he tried to live by venturing into the poultry business, said Manoj, who knew him. Like the Covid second wave, their ‘wave’ has only begun, Manoj pointed out. Providing financial assistance, loans at lower rates, allowing businesses to function following Covid norms and reinstating the CIBIL score of the traders as on February 28, 2020, that is before the coronavirus outbreak, are some of the demands of the traders’ body.

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has also said that the suicides reflect poorly on the state which is supposed to extend a helping hand. “Even after opening up, dining isn’t allowed in restaurants. At least 25% dining can be allowed while following the Covid protocol.

The car-dining facility has been started by KTDC. But what about small restaurants and hoteliers who don’t have a car park?” asked KHRA general secretary G Jayapal. “Not everyone is adept at tying up with e-commerce operators. Only extended timings for all businesses and remaining open on all days will help reduce crowding,” he said. Dr Gopikumar P, state secretary, Indian Medical Association, said that businesses and other sectors can be gradually opened if the public followed a responsible behaviour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp