Covid vaccine: College students on priority list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has declared all college students in the 18 -23 age group will be on the priority list for Covid vaccination.

They include students who have to go abroad. The other additional categories considered in the priority group include private bus workers, migrant labourers, people with mental disabilities and Secretariat staff and legislature (including staff of ministers’ office), who are not vaccinated yet. The decision was taken at the state-level Covid committee meeting held on Tuesday.

Earlier, the health department had issued an order to set 18 years and above as one block for receiving Covid vaccination.