Seven collectors shifted in major reshuffle by Pinarayi 2.0

Ernakulam’s S Suhas and Kozhikode’s Seeram Sambasiva Rao among those transferred

Published: 08th July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, around 35 IAS officers, including seven district collectors, were shifted or given new postings. Ernakulam Collector S Suhas and his Kozhikode counterpart Seeram Sambasiva Rao are among the collectors who have been transferred. 

Another prominent change effected was that of Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, who will take over as Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs, in place of incumbent Venu V, now the new education secretary. Venu will also hold full additional charge of additional chief secretary (tourism). Sanjay M Kaul, secretary, finance (Expenditure) department is the new Chief Electoral Officer. Asha Thomas is the new additional chief secretary, health and family welfare (medical education) department while Rajan N Khobragade will continue as principal secretary, health and family welfare (independent charge). S Suhas will be the new MD, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation and  Rao is the new survey director. 

Shanavas has been made mission director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Afsana Perween, District Development Commissioner, Ernakulam, will hold the additional charges of CSML CEO and CEO of Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority. H Dinesan will be director, panchayat department. Anjana M has been made joint secretary in general administration (AIS) department. Geromic George S K, director, sports and youth affairs, will hold the additional charge of joint commissioner, land revenue department. 

The other major postings are: Sarada Muraleedharan will be Additional Chief Secretary, local self-government (Urban and Rural) department. Bishwanath Sinha is the new principal secretary, electronics and IT department. 

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, principal secretary (forest and wildlife) has been given additional charge of industries (coir) department and Rani George, culture secretary, will hold full additional charge of principal secretary of social justice as well as women and child development departments. 
Sharmila Mary Joseph,will be the new taxes secretary. and  hold additional charges of sports and youth affairs and Ayush department. Tinku Biswal will hold additional charge of secretary (ports). 

Anand Singh is the secretary, (PWD). Saurabh Jain will be secretary, local self-government (Urban) department and hold additional charge of secretary, taxes (excise) department. Rathan U Kelkar will be new commissioner, GST department. Biju Prabhakar has been made the transport secretary. He will hold additional charge of KSRTC chairman and MD.  C A Latha will be secretary (information and public relations). M G Rajamanickam will hold the full additional charge of director, SC development department and S Harikishore is the new director, industries and commerce department, while A Kowsigan gets the additional charge of director, animal husbandry department. Girija R will be the new fisheries director and P I Sreevidya has been made executive director of Kudumbashree.

NEW COLLECTORS
The newly appointed dist collectors include Jafar Malik (Ernakulam), Haritha V Kumar (Thrissur), Narasimhugari T L Reddy (Kozhikode),  P K Jayasree(Kottayam), Sheeba George(Idukki), Divya S Iyer(Pathanamthitta) and Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand (Kasaragod).

