Kerala dowry death accused Kiran Kumar approaches HC seeking to quash FIR against him

His petition stated that the allegation in the FIR is false and fabricated. He was arrested merely because of suspicion by the police and no prima facie case was made out against him, it said.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:21 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dowry death accused Kiran Kumar on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him in the case. The police arrested him for physically and mentally abusing and torturing his wife Vismaya demanding dowry.

The police arrested him for the offence under Sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty for dowry) and 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code. The petitioner submitted that there was no evidence to book him for the offence under section 304B.

Vismaya, 23, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her husband's home at Poruvazhi in Sooranad. Kiran Kumar, who is an inspector with the motor vehicles department, is in judicial custody.

