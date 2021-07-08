Kerala government declines Milma's proposal to hike milk price by Rs 5 a litre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has declined the proposal by Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) to increase the price of milk by Rs 5 a litre. The minister for Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, J Chinchu Rani, said there will not be any price hike.

Earlier, the Milma chairman (Ernakulam Region) John Theruvath said the proposal was made to help dairy farmers suffering from input costs. Milma increased the price of cattle feed by Rs 120 for a 50 kg bag recently.

The co-operative has been increasing the price of milk every two years. It increased the price by Rs 4 a litre from September 19, 2019. Before that, there was a hike in February 2017. Theruvoth said the majority of the hike in prices has been passed on to the dairy farmers.