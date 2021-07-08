STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurumpanmoozhy villagers demand shifting of leopard trap to another spot

Published: 08th July 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 01:16 PM

leopard trap

The threat of the leopard is mainly being faced by the tribal families living in Panamkuduntha of Kurumpanmoozhy. (Photo | Express)

By Sajimon PS
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Though forest officials had placed a cage in May this year for catching a leopard on the prowl, which is giving sleepless nights to Kurumpanmoozhy villagers, the animal has not entered the cage till date. So, the villagers have approached the forest officials, urging them to shift the cage to another spot in the village.

The villagers said that currently the cage is placed on the bank of a canal that separates the village and the forest. "Ever since the cage was placed there in May, the water level in the canal has remained high due to the heavy rain. Due to the large quantity of water in the canal, the leopard is not visiting the spot where the cage is set up," they said.

The 67-year-old Mooppan (chieftain) of Kurumpanmoozhy Podiyan Kunjukunju said that the cage had been placed in the village during the second week of May. "However the leopard has not entered the cage so far. The leopard has been spotted in other parts of the village and I also saw it last week. We have requested the forest officials to shift the cage to another spot through which the leopard now passes during the night to enter our village. Now the cage is on the bank of the canal. When the cage was placed, there was not much water in the canal and the leopard could cross it. Now, the water level in the canal is high. Hence, the leopard enters our village from the forest through other areas. The leopard also took away my three dogs. I had been staying alone in my house after my wife died six years ago. Since the leopard was spotted in our village, I have been staying with my daughter. It is my brother's dog, which has been placed as bait inside the cage to lure the leopard," said the Mooppan.

Mini Dominic, ward member, said that forest officials had been requested to shift the cage to another spot in the village. "People live in dread and villagers saw the leopard last week near their houses at night. They are unable to sleep properly. So, we are requesting the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps for shifting the cage from the canal bank. We are keeping our fingers crossed on the possibility of catching the leopard as soon as possible," she said

The threat of the leopard is mainly being faced by the tribal families living in Panamkuduntha of Kurumpanmoozhy. At least six dogs were taken by the leopard from this small village in May. This picturesque village endowed with a waterfall, is surrounded by the forest on three sides and the Pampa river on the one side. It is situated within Ward V of Naranamoozhy grama panchayat in Ranni. There are 230 families in Kurumpanmoozhy and eight adivasi families, whose lives are at maximum risk from the leopard on the prowl. 

