Ostracised Kerala tribal family move out of forest after years of isolation

The family survived in the wild catching fish from the river and selling forest products at Vadattupara market.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:21 AM

Chellappan, Yashodha and their kids Ajith and Athul at the tribal hostel in Idamalayar. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Chellappan, Yashodha and their kids Ajith and Athul at the tribal hostel in Idamalayar. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chellappan and Yashodha of Muthuvan community, who have been living in isolation in the deep forest on the banks of Idamalayar river, after being ostracised by their community, have moved out and reached Idamalayar tribal hostel along with the 11 tribal families from Arakappu colony.

The family, with two kids studying in classes VIII and V, have been denied incentives from government as they don’t possess any proof of identity.

“The Adivasi Aikya Vedi has assured us help to get relevant certificates that will make us eligible for government incentives. As the families from Arakappu moved to ‘Vaishali’ cave, we accompanied them as we wanted to ensure the safety of our children Ajith and Athul, who have not attended classes for the past one year,” said Chellappan.

The couple was ostracised from Adichilthotti colony years ago as they got married breaking the tradition of the Muthuvan community where people are not allowed to marry relatives. The family survived in the wild catching fish from the river and selling forest products at Vadattupara market. They had to row a raft for six hours to reach Vadattupara. The makeshift hut of Chellappan was often raided by elephant herds and the family used to take their children along when they go out fearing attack by wild animals. 

Comments

