STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wife of Kerala reptile keeper who died of king cobra bite to get Rs 20 lakh compensation, govt job

The government has also decided to meet the educational expenses of his son Abin till the age of 18 years. The decision was taken at the cabinet meet on Thursday.

Published: 08th July 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Reptile keeper AS Harshad

Reptile keeper AS Harshad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of A S Harshad, the reptile keeper who died of a king cobra bite at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on June 30. His wife, Sheeja, will also be given a job.

The government has also decided to meet the educational expenses of his son Abin till the age of 18 years. The decision was taken at the cabinet meet on Thursday.

The cabinet has also decided to ensure that Rs 10 lakh from the compensation will be utilized for the construction of the family's house.

Harshad was the first person to die of a king cobra bite in the state.

Harshad was killed by the seven-year-old king cobra while he was cleaning its enclosure during the noon interval. For more than an hour, none of the zoo staff noticed him lying in the enclosure. By the time, Harshad was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

The zoo authorities had proposed to zoo minister J Chinchurani that compensation and a job to a family member be provided. The minister in turn brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The zoo authorities had also sought the help of general education minister V Sivankutty to ensure free education for Abin.

With the passing away of Harshad, the huge burden of taking care of his aged parents and 12-year-old son Abin had fallen on Sheeja's shoulders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King cobra Thiruvananthapuram Zoo
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp