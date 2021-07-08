Wife of Kerala reptile keeper who died of king cobra bite to get Rs 20 lakh compensation, govt job

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of A S Harshad, the reptile keeper who died of a king cobra bite at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on June 30. His wife, Sheeja, will also be given a job.

The government has also decided to meet the educational expenses of his son Abin till the age of 18 years. The decision was taken at the cabinet meet on Thursday.

The cabinet has also decided to ensure that Rs 10 lakh from the compensation will be utilized for the construction of the family's house.

Harshad was the first person to die of a king cobra bite in the state.

Harshad was killed by the seven-year-old king cobra while he was cleaning its enclosure during the noon interval. For more than an hour, none of the zoo staff noticed him lying in the enclosure. By the time, Harshad was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

The zoo authorities had proposed to zoo minister J Chinchurani that compensation and a job to a family member be provided. The minister in turn brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The zoo authorities had also sought the help of general education minister V Sivankutty to ensure free education for Abin.

With the passing away of Harshad, the huge burden of taking care of his aged parents and 12-year-old son Abin had fallen on Sheeja's shoulders.