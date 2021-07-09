16-year-old boy sexually abused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Vattiyoorkavu police for abusing a 16-year-old boy.

Ratheesh, who is residing at Kundamankadavu, was arrested in connection with the incident, which allegedly took place on June 25. The accused had taken the boy to a deserted house where the abuse took place. Following the incident, the accused went into hiding. Ratheesh has been charged under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.