Bars in Kerala to resume liquor sales after Bevco slashes profit share from 25% to 13%

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bars in Kerala will resume the sale of liquor after the Beverages Corporation (Bevco) slashed its profit share from 25% to 13%.

Bevco's profit share was 8% when liquor bottle sales started at bars in the wake of the pandemic. After the second lockdown, Bevco had raised the profit share for liquor supplied to bars to 25% and that for Consumerfed to 20%. The revision was unacceptable for bar owners who decided to stop selling liquor.

ALSO READ: Liquor or contraband? HC slams Kerala government over crowds outside Bevco outlets

With bar owners resuming sales on Friday, the number of liquor outlets has risen to 906. Of these, 302 are run by Bevco and Consumerfed.