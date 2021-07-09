STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Charred body of engineering grad found in Pathanamthitta

The police said they suspect that it was a suicide as he reached the place fully prepared.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Georgey Varghese

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A charred body of a 23-year-old engineering graduate was found in the backyard of a locked house of an NRI at Thuruthicad in  Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district in the early hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Georgey Varghese, son of Aju Thomas, Chengannur.  

Chengannur DySP R Jose said that Georgey had been missing since Thursday afternoon. “His father has a shop in Eraviperoor. He dropped off his father in front of the shop on Thursday morning in their car but did not return home. When his family members made phone calls to him, he received them till 1 pm on Thursday. Then he told his family members that he was in a car workshop. But after 1 pm, he stopped receiving the calls," the DySP said.
 
The parents submitted their complaint to Chengannur police after the youngster did not attend their calls.

The cops traced the tower location of his mobile phone and found it to be Pariyaram in Mallappally.

"When the police reached the spot tracing the tower location, the car was found on the roadside in front of the locked ancestral house of an NRI at Thuruthicad. The police also conducted a search on the premises of the house and his charred body was found in the backyard of the house," Keezhvaipur inspector of police Santhosh Kumar G.

A major part of the front portion of his body was in a charred state, he said, adding the key of the car, his spectacle and chappal were found on the stairs of the backside of the house. "His mobile phone was found inside the car,” said Santhosh Kumar.

The police said they suspect that it was a suicide as he reached the place fully prepared. “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But the exact cause that forced him to take the extreme step could not be ascertained. He was very attached to his grandfather, who died recently. It was a shock for him. We have started an inquiry into the incident," said the police officer.

Georgey's body was shifted to the morgue of a private hospital in Thiruvalla. "After getting his Covid-19 test result, the body will be shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for completing legal and medical examinations,” said Santhosh Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
engineering gard death case Mallappally death case Georgey suicide case Pathanamthitta
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp