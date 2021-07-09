Charred body of engineering grad found in Pathanamthitta

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A charred body of a 23-year-old engineering graduate was found in the backyard of a locked house of an NRI at Thuruthicad in Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district in the early hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Georgey Varghese, son of Aju Thomas, Chengannur.

Chengannur DySP R Jose said that Georgey had been missing since Thursday afternoon. “His father has a shop in Eraviperoor. He dropped off his father in front of the shop on Thursday morning in their car but did not return home. When his family members made phone calls to him, he received them till 1 pm on Thursday. Then he told his family members that he was in a car workshop. But after 1 pm, he stopped receiving the calls," the DySP said.



The parents submitted their complaint to Chengannur police after the youngster did not attend their calls.

The cops traced the tower location of his mobile phone and found it to be Pariyaram in Mallappally.

"When the police reached the spot tracing the tower location, the car was found on the roadside in front of the locked ancestral house of an NRI at Thuruthicad. The police also conducted a search on the premises of the house and his charred body was found in the backyard of the house," Keezhvaipur inspector of police Santhosh Kumar G.

A major part of the front portion of his body was in a charred state, he said, adding the key of the car, his spectacle and chappal were found on the stairs of the backside of the house. "His mobile phone was found inside the car,” said Santhosh Kumar.

The police said they suspect that it was a suicide as he reached the place fully prepared. “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. But the exact cause that forced him to take the extreme step could not be ascertained. He was very attached to his grandfather, who died recently. It was a shock for him. We have started an inquiry into the incident," said the police officer.

Georgey's body was shifted to the morgue of a private hospital in Thiruvalla. "After getting his Covid-19 test result, the body will be shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for completing legal and medical examinations,” said Santhosh Kumar.