STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Demand for RT-PCR tests rises, but small labs not keen due to price cap

He added private labs would be hesitant to start rapid RT-PCR tests for travellers because of the unscientific pricing.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the demand for RT-PCR tests is increasing as more people are likely to travel with the lockdown restrictions being eased, small private labs are scaling down their operations due to the cap in the price they can charge. Travellers depend on private labs because of ease of access and quicker turnaround time. While public labs take 3-4 days to give the results, private labs deliver the same in 5-8 hours.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for travellers from Kerala to carry a Covid-negative certificate after undergoing RT-PCR tests done within 72 hours before the trip. Similarly, the Kerala government has made hotels in tourist destinations accessible only to those carrying a negative certificate.

These requirements can be avoided if the person is fully vaccinated. If the normal flight services resume from July 21, travellers to the UAE will need to obtain Covid-negative certificates after RT-PCR tests taken within 48 hours along with Rapid RT-PCR tests within four hours before departure.

However, standalone private labs are not keen to invest in facilities and manpower. The price cap of `500 per test is not sustainable and they wouldn’t be able to meet the surge in demand, they say.

“The standalone labs are the worst affected due to the capping of the price. Many have spent over Rs 50 lakh for the new facility. But the rate is not sustainable. The government fixed the rate based on the kits purchased by Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL). While KMSCL gets a huge discount for procuring over 10 lakh kits, the small players purchase just 200-300 kits at a much higher rate. They have decided not to increase capacity even if the demand rises,” said C Balachandran, managing director of Jeeva Specialty Laboratory and a member of the Private RT-PCR Labs Consortium.

He added private labs would be hesitant to start rapid RT-PCR tests for travellers because of the unscientific pricing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR tests COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp