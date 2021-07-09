STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IB plotted ISRO case well in advance, says Karunakaran’s ex-security guard

 The CBI team probing the conspiracy behind the ISRO espionage case on Wednesday recorded the statement of a former state police.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI team probing the conspiracy behind the ISRO espionage case on Wednesday recorded the statement of a former state police. The statement of P M Ismael, who was part of the security detail of then chief minister K Karunakaran, was recorded by CBI sleuths at their Thiruvananthapuram office. 

Sources said Ismael told the CBI that Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel tried to implicate him in the ISRO spying case since he is a Muslim to buttress their claim that then ISRO scientists Nambi Narayanan and D Sasikumar had leaked sensitive information to Pakistan. The CBI summoned the former police after he wrote to the Justice D K Jain Committee, which was appointed by the Supreme Court to probe whether there was any conspiracy behind the ISRO espionage case, expressing his willingness to give evidence. 

Ismael told TNIE that the IB had tried to get him arrested in connection with the ISRO case. “The IB officers came to the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur where I was working. They told my commandant that I was involved in anti-national activities and wanted me arrested,” he said. Ismael claimed that the IB had begun its spadework regarding the case much earlier and it was evident from the fact that he was told not to appear for duty in July. 

Despite his transfer to Kochi Armed Reserve camp, the IB still trailed him and he had to go on leave. “Later, I was removed for going on unapproved leave. I was just 28 then,” he added.Ismael, after his dismissal, was implicated in two criminal cases — both related to incidents of violence committed for fundamentalist organisations. He claimed innocence and said he was targeted at the behest of the IB. 
He also felt that had the CBI not taken over the probe, lives of all  accused would have undergone a seachange.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO spy case
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp