STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala urges PM Modi to waive tax on imported life-saving drug for infant suffering from SMA

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the medicine for this rare disease is prohibitively expensive and unaffordable for the family. 

Published: 09th July 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Friday sought customs duty exemption for the life-saving drug to be imported for the treatment of 18-month-old Muhammed from Kannur who is diagnosed with rare spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). 

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the medicine for this rare disease is prohibitively expensive and unaffordable for the family. 

"The price of the medicine which is Rs. 18 crore is proposed to be mobilised from willing persons and imported from USA. It is learnt that the Union Government had waved taxes in a similar case of a 5-month-old child who was suffering from SMA in Mumbai. I request you to give directions to the Union Finance Ministry to take steps not to levy Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) in this case involving import of the life saving drug 'zolgensma' " he said in the letter. 

Kerala has responded very kind heartedly when Mohammed's 15-year-old elder sister Arfa who is also suffering from the same disease and is wheelchair-bound, informed the world about the plight of her baby brother through a video. One of the largest crowd funding initiatives, the people of the state mainly expats donated Rs 18 crore in record seven days. 

It is estimated that customs duty and GST toward the import of drug would come around Rs 6.5 crore. The toddler who suffers from rare genetical disorder requires a dose of Zolgensma, one of the most expensive drugs in the world and medical experts have suggested that the child will have to be given the dose of the medicine before he attains the age of two. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spinal muscular atrophy Zolgensma customs duty exemption Kerala government finance ministry
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp