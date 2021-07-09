Malayali soldier killed in Kashmir

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Malayali soldier was killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir on Thursday. Subedar

Naik M Sreejith, a native of Pookad in Kozhikode, is the deceased.Sreejith and a Telangana native soldier, both from Madras Regiment, were killed in the attack at Sunderbani in Rajouri, while the army was working on plugging an infiltration bid. Two terrorists are also believed to have been killed.