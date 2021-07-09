Man sexually abuses 12-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A case of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl allegedly by her father came to light in Munnar here on Thursday. Devikulam police led by SI T B Vibin arrested the accused, who lives near the Ellappetty estate in Munnar, based on the complaint lodged by the child with Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The police said following the death of her mother three years ago, the girl was being looked after by her father. Since then he has been abusing the girl, a student at an estate school in Munnar.

Out of shame, the girl did not disclose her ordeal to relatives or friends. However, when the schools were shut in Covid’s wake, the abuse became rampant. This forced her to approach the CWC. “She managed to get the CWC helpline number from a neighbour and contacted the officials on Wednesday evening. Based on her complaint, the Devikulam police launched a probe and found it was true. The man was arrested and later remanded in custody on Thursday,” said a CWC official. “Physically, the child is in stable condition and is being taken to the CWC office,” said the official.