Opposition to turn heat on govt over rape, murder of 6-year-old girl by DYFI man

V D Satheesan to visit girl’s house in Vandiperiyar today; Youth Congress holds protest

Published: 09th July 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress president and MLA Shafi Parambil leads the protest march at Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Thursday | Express 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar allegedly by a DYFI after raping her has taken a political turn with the Congress-led opposition parties deciding to go on the offensive against the CPM-led Left government.The police had on Monday arrested Arjun, 22, a local worker of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said Arjun had sexually abused the girl for three years.

Speaking after inaugurating a protest rally organised by the Youth Congress in Vandiperiyar on Thursday, Congress MLA Shafi Parambil said CPM and its youth wing are “agencies recruiting criminals” and alleged that the Communist party’s “ideology of protecting rapists, murderers and kidnappers and keeping them in its safe cocoon has become an encouragement for the criminals to commit the crimes again”.The youth outfits of the opposition parties held protests in various parts of the state alleging that the DYFI affiliation of the accused was the reason behind such fearlessness in committing brutal crimes.

“If crimes which have taken place in the state in the past one month are taken into account, CPM workers have involvement in several of them. Be it a big or petty crime, the party’s assurance (to the criminals) that they will be protected acts as an encouragement for them to commit the crimes again. CPM and DYFI have turned into a haven for criminals nowadays,” Shafi said.Arjun was an active member of DYFI in Churakkulam. 

“Even after it has come to light that the culprit had raped the girl, the party has not yet taken any step to dismiss him from the party. This amounts to giving support to cruelty,” he said. Shafi demanded that the injustice meted out to Walayar siblings should not repeat in Vandiperiyar. “The Congress party will fight till the victim and her family get justice,” he said. The Youth Congress has offered financial help and support to the parents of the victim, who are residents of Churakkulam.Youth Congress state vice-president and former MLA K S Sabarinadhan, members Rahul Mankoottathil and K S Arun visited the victim’s house along with Shafi. Opposition leader V D Satheesan will visit the girl’s house on Friday.

ARJUN IN FIVE-DAY CUSTODY
The Thodupuzha Pocso court on Thursday granted police five-day custody of Arjun. Though the police had sought 10-day custody, special judge Nixon M Joseph granted permission only till 5pm on June 13.

Comments(1)

  • Kanikraj Lawrence
    A person, raped he has committed offence. Why drag political parties. Stupidity. Senseless Congress want to create problem nothing else
    1 day ago reply
