Palakkad: Trio sexually assaults minor girl after sedating her with drugs

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Three persons were arrested by the Chalissery police on Thursday in connection with a case in which a minor girl was sexually assaulted after being given drugs at Karukaputhur in Thirumittacode in Thrithala.The arrested youths are Abhilash, 25, of Mezhathur, Noufal, 35, of Chathanur, and Mohammed alias Unni,51, of Karukaputhur. Abhilash has been charged with rape as he had befriended the girl after she became an adult, while Noufal and Mohammed have been booked under the Pocso Act. The accused were subjected to medical examination and produced in court, said Chalissery SHO K C Vinu.

The police recorded the girl’s statement on Thursday. She is said to have accused only the three youths of assaulting her.Vinu said the girl gave the names of other youths who were with Abhilash during her stay with him and their houses and establishments will be raided. The girl told the police that she feared there were two other girls who had been trapped by the youths similarly. She said the youths gave her drugs for the last two years. She said Mohammed, who is a family friend, had taken her to two places and abused her.

Her mother had filed a complaint with the chief minister and the DGP. She said that initially, Mohammed and another person, who were known to the family, used to threaten the girl saying they had her nude photographs and used to ask her to accompany them. They also used to provide drugs to her.As she was threatened constantly, she had to discontinue her Plus II course. The mother said that later, Abhilash promised the girl, who had turned 18, that he would marry her. However, she was taken to different locations and assaulted sexually.

Abhilash is said to have befriended her through social media.The girl had gone missing from her house on April 30. The parents then filed a complaint with the Chalissery police. On June 20, Abhilash and the girl were produced in the police station. At the time, the girl told the police that she was interested in going with Abhilash. The police accorded her permission as the identity card in her possession revealed that she was an adult.

The mother said while the girl had left the house, she had left her the mobile phone there. On inspecting the mobile phone, the mother found that she was sexually abused while she was a minor and that she was given drugs.The mother then filed a complaint with the Chalissery police with the new evidence. Subsequently, the girl returned home. It was then that the mother filed a complaint with the CM and DGP.

The mother said the girl, who developed depression, is under psychiatric treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

ABHILASH A CONTRACTOR, NOUFAL RUNS CATERING BIZ

Palakkad: The accused are contractors and those undertaking catering work and are familiar to locals in Karukaputhur. Abhilash undertakes works on contract. Locals said he is from a respectable family. When his father Vasu was in Mumbai, Abhilash was with him. After returning from Mumbai, his father used to undertake works of laying and repairing roads. He died one-and-a-half years ago. Then, Abhilash took over. Noufal runs a catering service in Karukaputhur.