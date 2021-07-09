Rain, thunderstorms likely in several parts of Kerala: IMD
"Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thunderstorms is the forecast of July 9," said Regional Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.
Published: 09th July 2021 03:44 PM | Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:44 PM
KOTTAYAM: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala.
"Scattered rains are predicted all over Kerala, including other districts," added the IMD.