Rajeeve to start ‘Meet the Minister’ drive on July 15

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve will begin the ‘Meet the Minister’ campaign on July 15 to address the grievances of investors in the state. Those who run industrial units or wish to start new industrial ventures can meet the minister with their issues and complaints at pre-announced venues. The issues would be solved by bringing them to departments concerned.

The drive aims at making an atmosphere conducive to running industrial ventures in Kerala without any hassles. The first three programmes are fixed and the programme in Ernakulam will be held on at 10am on 15 July. This will be followed by the programme in Thiruvananthapuram on July 16 and in Kottayam on July 19. The investors should reach out to minister at smeettheminister@gmail.com in advance or district industries centres by mail or in person.