STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Telangana to send private jet for Kitex team as state eyes Rs 3,500 crore project

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had held initial round of talks with Sabu after which he invited the Kitex CMD to Hyderabad.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sabu M Jacob, CMD of Kitex | File photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A six-member delegation from the Kitex group led by chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob will on Friday hold talks with the Telangana government on implementing the Rs 3,500-crore project — earlier planned to be set up in Kerala — in that state.

A special representative of the Telangana government will arrive in a private jet in Kochi on Friday morning to escort the Kitex delegation to Hyderabad. The jet carrying the delegation will leave Kochi at 10.30am.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had held initial round of talks with Sabu after which he invited the Kitex CMD to Hyderabad. The minister has arranged a dinner in honour of the Kitex CMD on Friday, which will be attended by Telangana’s top industrialists. Kitex directors Benny Joseph and K L V Narayanan, vice-president (operations) Harkishen Singh Sodhi, chief finance officer Bobby Michael and general manager Saji Kurian will accompany Sabu.

As many as nine states had invited Sabu to invest in their states after he announced the decision to scrap the project in Kerala alleging harassment by the government.

“Telangana has been ranked number one in ease-of-doing business in the country. It has a separate incentive package for the textile industry which provides more employment opportunities compared to other industries. Leading textile business leaders like Welspun have established their units in the state. We will explore the possibility of investing in Telangana based on the outcome of Friday’s talks,” Sabu told TNIE.  

Kerala does not have an industrial policy: Kitex CMD
He said the situation is not favourable for a rethink on reviving the D3,500-crore project in Kerala. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was very proactive in his approach, the approach of the government machinery and party was not favourable.

“In 2019, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a meeting of industrialists on creating an industry-friendly environment in the state. He patiently heard the suggestions of the industrialists and sat through the three-hour long meeting. We felt a difference in his approach which encouraged us to present the Rs 3,500-crore project at Ascend 2020 Global Investors Meet. But we understood that the system has not changed. Kerala does not have an industrial policy. All other southern states have a separate package for textile industry, but Kerala has never thought of such a system,” said Sabu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kitex group Telangana
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp