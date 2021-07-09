TP Chandrashekaran murder convict Shafi arrives for quizzing, sent back

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mohammad Shafi, who is serving a 12-year sentence in the T P Chandrashekaran murder case, on Thursday made a surprise appearance at the customs office here. Accompanied by his lawyer, Shafi arrived at the customs office by around 11am. His interrogation was sought by the customs as part of the probe into Karipur airport gold smuggling case, in which 2.3 kg of gold was seized from a Malappuram native on June 21.

However, the customs officials did not interrogate Shafi, who remained at the customs office for nearly two hours, on Thursday and he was asked to appear on Monday. He is currently out on parole. The customs believe that gold smuggling gangs in Kannur have been receiving the patronage of Shafi and fellow convict in the TP murder case, Kodi Suni.