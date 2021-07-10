STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Doyen of Ayurveda PK Warrier passes away

Warrier was honoured with Padmashri in 1999 and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 for his contributions.

Published: 10th July 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

PK Warrier

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Eminent Ayurveda physician and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala PK Warrier passed away on Saturday. 

Warrier, who turned 100 on June 8, breathed his last at Kottakkal at 12.30 pm.

He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Arya Vaidya Sala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre at Kottakkal. He had recently recovered from Covid. His cremation will be held at the family crematorium at Kottakkal later in the day.

Panniyampilly Krishnankutty Warrier is the youngest nephew of Vaidyaratnam PS Warrier, the founder of AVS.  He dedicated his entire life to Ayurveda and immensely contributed to its modernisation. The nation had honoured him with Padmashri in 1999 and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 for his contributions.

He played a historic role in popularising Ayurveda by significantly contributing to research, upgradation, and expansion of the traditional practice. Under his leadership, the Arya Vaidya Sala  was developed into an internationally reputed premier institution for treatment and medicine manufacturing

He was born as the youngest son to Thalappanna Sreedharan Namboothiri and Panniyampilly Kunchi Varasyar on June 5, 1921 in Kottakkal in Malappuram. He completed his schooling from Raja’s High School, Kottakkal, and Zamorin’s High School at Kozhikode.

He studied Ayurveda in Arya Vaidya Pathasala (presently known as Vaidyaratnam PS Warrier Ayurveda College). He is married to Madhavikutty K Warrier, a well-known poet, and a Kathakali writer.

Since June 2021, the AVS management has been celebrating the birth centenary of  PK Warrier by organising seminars and lectures related to Ayurveda.

Condolences

Condolences poured in from various quarters on the demise of PK Warrier. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Dr Warrier will be remembered for his matchless contribution to the modernisation of Ayurveda.

"As a physician, he was committed to the scientific pursuit of Ayurveda. He will be remembered for his matchless contribution to the modernisation of Ayurveda. As a humanist, he envisioned a life of good health and dignity for everyone in society. The demise of Dr Warrier is a  great loss for medical sciences. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Arya Vaidya Sala fraternity. May his soul attain Mukti," he said. 

Warrier is among the prominent people who brought global acceptance for Ayurveda, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Former health minister KK Shailaja said Warrier had inspired the state government to use Ayurveda effectively for post-Covid treatments. 

Actor Mohanlal said society lost a genius Ayurveda practitioner. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also condoled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Warrier Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Panniyampilly Krishnankutty Warrier
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp