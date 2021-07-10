Doyen of Ayurveda PK Warrier passes away

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Eminent Ayurveda physician and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala PK Warrier passed away on Saturday.

Warrier, who turned 100 on June 8, breathed his last at Kottakkal at 12.30 pm.

He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Arya Vaidya Sala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre at Kottakkal. He had recently recovered from Covid. His cremation will be held at the family crematorium at Kottakkal later in the day.

Panniyampilly Krishnankutty Warrier is the youngest nephew of Vaidyaratnam PS Warrier, the founder of AVS. He dedicated his entire life to Ayurveda and immensely contributed to its modernisation. The nation had honoured him with Padmashri in 1999 and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 for his contributions.

He played a historic role in popularising Ayurveda by significantly contributing to research, upgradation, and expansion of the traditional practice. Under his leadership, the Arya Vaidya Sala was developed into an internationally reputed premier institution for treatment and medicine manufacturing

He was born as the youngest son to Thalappanna Sreedharan Namboothiri and Panniyampilly Kunchi Varasyar on June 5, 1921 in Kottakkal in Malappuram. He completed his schooling from Raja’s High School, Kottakkal, and Zamorin’s High School at Kozhikode.

He studied Ayurveda in Arya Vaidya Pathasala (presently known as Vaidyaratnam PS Warrier Ayurveda College). He is married to Madhavikutty K Warrier, a well-known poet, and a Kathakali writer.

Since June 2021, the AVS management has been celebrating the birth centenary of PK Warrier by organising seminars and lectures related to Ayurveda.

Condolences

Condolences poured in from various quarters on the demise of PK Warrier. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Dr Warrier will be remembered for his matchless contribution to the modernisation of Ayurveda.

"As a physician, he was committed to the scientific pursuit of Ayurveda. He will be remembered for his matchless contribution to the modernisation of Ayurveda. As a humanist, he envisioned a life of good health and dignity for everyone in society. The demise of Dr Warrier is a great loss for medical sciences. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Arya Vaidya Sala fraternity. May his soul attain Mukti," he said.

Warrier is among the prominent people who brought global acceptance for Ayurveda, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Former health minister KK Shailaja said Warrier had inspired the state government to use Ayurveda effectively for post-Covid treatments.

Actor Mohanlal said society lost a genius Ayurveda practitioner. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also condoled.