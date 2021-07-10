G Sudhakaran draws flak at CPM state committee meet over campaign lapses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran has come under severe criticism at the party state committee meeting on Friday. The CPM is likely to set up a party commission to probe into the lapses on the part of the senior leader.

He may even face party disciplinary action after the probe. The party election review report presented on Friday, mentions his name for lapses in election campaigning at Ambalappuzha constituency, and is highly critical of him.

Sudhakaran stayed away from the meeting, in which two leaders from Alappuzha — Saji Cheriyan and H Salam — criticised him, without taking his name, for his lackadaisical approach during campaigning. They said the deliberate lapse on the part of Sudhakaran had come as a blot amid the party’s shining victory. It’s unfortunate that such a scenario played out in Alappuzha, home to quite a few party stalwarts at one point of time, they said.