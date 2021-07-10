JAIN launches UGC-recognised online degree courses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: JAIN (deemed-to-be university) has launched JAIN Online which offers undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) online degree programmes in Commerce, Management, Information Technology and Humanities recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Recently, UGC had approved 38 universities to award online degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level based on its NAAC Rating and NIRF Ranking.

Jain (deemed-to-be-university) is promoted by the JAIN Group of Institutions, which manages 85 institutions including three universities with total student strength of close to a lakh. JAIN is ranked among the top hundred in the country as per the National Institutions Ranking Framework (NIRF) and enjoys graded autonomy from the University Grants Commission.

The university has started two undergraduate and seven postgraduate offerings. However, students have a wide choice from 72 specialisations, which include new emerging domains like Data and analytics, cyber security, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, international finance and digital business and marketing, among others.